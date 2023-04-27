Lightning Illuminates Dark Clouds as Storms Sweep Across Central Texas

Several lightning strikes were seen illuminating a dark storm cloud in Killeen, Texas, as severe storms moved through the state on Wednesday, April 26.

Storm chaser Chad Casey told Storyful the cloud appeared “ominous” in the evening sky.

The National Weather Service (NWS) said several supercells were sweeping central Texas and could produce “giant hail, damaging winds, tornadoes, and flash flooding”.

The NWS reported that the storm would bring “two-inch” to region surrounding Killeen. Credit: Chad Casey via Storyful