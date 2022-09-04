Lightning Illuminates Clouds as Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued for Hood County, Texas

Bursts of lightning lit up the sky over Granbury, Texas, as a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Hood County on the night of September 3.

Footage of the lightning was captured from large distances from Hood County, including this video, filmed by Chad Casey in Weatherford, just over a 30-minute drive away.

Similar footage was shared by social media users who said they were captured in Aledo and Keller. Credit: Chad Casey via Storyful