Lightning Flashes as Tornado Sirens Wail in Northern Illinois

Tornado-warned storms brought powerful wind to northern Illinois on Friday, March 31, killing at least one person in the Rockford suburb of Belvidere, according to reports.

A marquee roof collapsed at the Apollo Theater in Belvidere on Friday night, killing at least one person and injuring dozens of others attending a concert at the venue.

Robert K said he filmed this video south of Rockford on Friday evening. The City of Rockford said officials would continue to survey the storm damage on Saturday. Credit: @Robertk7058 via Storyful