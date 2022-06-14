Lightning Flashes Over Northeastern Indiana During Record-Breaking Storm

A record-breaking wind gust of 98 mph was recorded at Indiana’s Fort Wayne International Airport on Monday, June 13, as a severe thunderstorm hit the area.

The National Weather Service (NWS) reported golf-ball-sized hail and flooding, and wind gusts of up to 98 mph at Fort Wayne International Airport, the strongest ever recorded at the facility.

According to local media the strong winds blew semi-trucks off highways, toppled trees and power lines, and left tens of thousands of people without power.

Video uploaded on Twitter by @RUSTY_SQUARE shows lightning flashing and heavy rain late on June 13. Credit: @RUSTY_SQUARE via Storyful