Lightning Flashes Over Dauphin Island, Alabama

Lightning illuminated the sky over Dauphin Island in Alabama on Wednesday, July 20, according to footage posted to social media.

Southern Alabama experienced thunderstorms and scattered showers on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). The NWS issued a special marine warning for the coastal area due to strong winds.

This video from Dauphin Island was filmed by MaryJo Belmont, who said it was captured on Wednesday morning. Credit: MaryJo Belmont via Storyful

