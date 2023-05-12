Lightning Flashes From Funnel Cloud in West Kansas

An imposing funnel cloud formed near Grainfield, Kansas, on May 10, with the show made complete by some lightning strikes, much to the delight of a motorist on Interstate 70.

Esad Selmic told Storyful he was heading east when he saw, “a tiny black cloud forming” in the horizon.

“Within minutes, it exploded into this monster,” he said.

In the footage, Selmic can be heard exclaiming, “Kansas, baby! Woo, that was beautiful,” as a purple bolt hits the ground.

The National Weather Service said tornadoes would be possible on the day in several areas. Credit: Esad Selmic via Storyful