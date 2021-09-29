Lightning Flashes Behind Stormy Clouds in San Antonio

As much as 1.5 inches of rain fell in San Antonio, Texas, on Tuesday, September 28, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

This footage, posted to Instagram by Rey Holguin, shows lightning flashing behind dark storm clouds on Tuesday evening, September 28.

According to official weather reports, San Antonio and Austin would be dry on Wednesday, September 29, but the “next round of widespread showers and storms is expected to begin tomorrow evening out west,” the NWS said. Credit: Rey Holguin via Storyful