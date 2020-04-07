Lightning Flashes Across the Night Sky During Minnesota Thunderstorm

Lightning illuminated the night sky during a thunderstorm near Graceville, Minnesota, on Monday, April 6.

Photographer Carol Bauer captured footage of the lightning as it turned the sky purple.

“This storm lasted only about an hour. It was our first storm this spring and fun to watch. I was safe and let the cameras do the work while I was in the car,” Bauer told Storyful.

The National Weather Service had earlier said there was a “chance” of thunderstorms late into the night on Monday and into Tuesday morning near the I-94 in Minnesota. Credit: Carol Bauer via Storyful