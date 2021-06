The Canadian Press

TAMPA, Fla. — For the sake of the Montreal Canadiens and their Stanley Cup aspirations, here's hoping that for once, what happens in Vegas doesn't stay in Vegas. Monday's 5-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning looked a lot like the first game of Montreal's semifinal series against the Vegas Golden Knights: a decent start, an unfamiliar opponent, a disappointing 4-1 defeat. Game 2 in Sin City was a different story — and the team is vowing it will be again Wednesday in Tampa Bay. "We lost Game 1 agai