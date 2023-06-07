Lightning Crackles as it Strikes Near Houses in Baytown, Texas

A lone lightning bolt struck close to homes in Baytown, Texas, on June 6, as the National Weather Service Houston forecasted scattered showers and thunderstorms across coastal areas in the region.

Video taken by Amber O’Hagan shows the lightning crackle as it appears to strike near an apartment complex.

“I enjoy bad weather so I was out recording and just happened to catch this at the right time!” O’Hagan told Storyful.

“I’m unsure if it actually hit the complex… A fire truck did show up shortly after but I never saw smoke!” she explained. Credit: Amber O’Hagan via Storyful