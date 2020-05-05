Lightning Bolts Electrify Clouds Over Colorado Sky Near Galeton

Several lightning strikes flashed behind clouds that hovered above the sky in Galeton, Colorado, creating a visual spectacle on May 3.

Kevin McSweeney told Storyful that he recorded the stunning lightning video after the storm had swept through his place.

“I could see the backside with lightning for a couple of hours after it passed,” McSweeney said.

McSweeney said he filmed faced east at the start of the video, but then as he panned to north and west, he found more storms were looming in the distance.

“We get lots of thunderstorms here, but usually not this many with this strength this early in the year,” McSweeney said. Credit: Kevin McSweeney via Storyful