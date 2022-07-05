Lightning Bolts Create Electric Views of Chicago Skyline

Intense lightning bolts and flashes illuminated the Chicago skyline on July 5.

This video, recorded by Craig Shimala, shows lightning streak through the night sky in Illinois during a powerful thunderstorm.

Shimala, who often records weather footage from his patio at a Chicago high-rise, said he considers himself a city storm chaser. He told Storyful, “we get a lot of crazy storms that come through here, but this one, the sheer amount of lightning and thunder was way more than usual.”

The National Weather Service issued a thunderstorm watch for parts of Chicago on July 5. Credit: Craig Shimala via Storyful