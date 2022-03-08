Lightning Bolt Hits the Sea at Queensland Beach

A huge lightning bolt hit the sea just off the coast of Burleigh Waters, Queensland, amid severe thunderstorms in the Gold Coast area on Sunday, March 6.

Footage filmed by Joanne Baker from an apartment building near Burleigh Beach the strike, as onlookers are heard reacting.

The Bureau of Meteorology said the storms brought damaging winds, as well as heavy rainfall, with some areas seeing 54 mm of rain recorded in 30 minutes. Credit: Joanne Baker via Storyful