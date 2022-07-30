Lighting Flashes Over Las Vegas Strip During Thunderstorm

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Las Vegas, Nevada, on Friday, July 29, cautioning of strong winds and heavy rain.

The mayor of Las Vegas, Carolyn G. Goodman, thanked first responders and Regional Flood Control and said the city “has beautiful weather, but we do have large storms in monsoon season.”

Video posted by Twitter user @ServiceDogJuno, who said the footage was taken on Friday, shows pouring rain and flashing lightning in Las Vegas. Credit: @ServiceDogJuno via Storyful

