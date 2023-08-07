Lightening Strike Storm
City officials in Juneau, Alaska, have issued an emergency declaration as a glacier lake outburst flood wreaks havoc near the city, where structures have been destroyed. The flooding is due to a break on Suicide Basin, a side basin on the Mendenhall Glacier, located about 12 miles north of Alaska's state capital. A glacial lake outburst flood occurs when a dam containing a glacial lake breaks.
Stormy weather will return to Ontario and Quebec just as some folks in the region enjoy their holiday on Monday
The potential for stormy weather in many parts of B.C. and Alberta could put a damper on outdoor activities Sunday and Monday, so stay weather-aware and plan ahead as some areas could see large hail, strong winds and heavy downpours.
KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Wildfires on both sides of Adams Lake in the B.C. Interior have prompted evacuation orders as crews continue to battle the blazes over the long weekend. A post by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District on Sunday says the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire has grown minimally, days after residents were hastily evacuated after a drastic wind shift began blowing the fire toward lakeside properties. The regional district says heavy smoke has made visibility poor and weather conditions a
Soaring temperatures have become the theme of this summer.
“Out of all those lush trees, this is the one he chose to climb.”
The man turned on his head lamp and saw the bear next to him
The man only had time to drop to the ground and cover his neck and head, wildlife officials said.
FREDERICTON — Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement enveloping most of New Brunswick and Nova Scotia. It says a low-pressure system over the Great Lakes will move over the Maritimes on Tuesday night, bringing with it heavy rain tapering to showers by Wednesday evening. The weather agency says rainfall could exceed 50 millimetres over the northern half of New Brunswick. The same system is expected to bring up to 50 millimetres of rain to some parts of Nova Scotia. It says at t
Stay weather-aware and plan ahead Monday as some areas in B.C. and Alberta could see severe storms that may bring large hail, strong winds and heavy downpours
CABAZON, Calif. (AP) — Two firefighting helicopters collided while responding to a blaze in Southern California, sending one to the ground in a crash that killed all three people on board. “Unfortunately, the second helicopter crashed and tragically all three members perished, which included one Cal Fire Division chief, one Cal Fire captain and one contract client pilot,” Cal Fire Southern Region Chief David Fulcher told a news conference early Monday. Fulcher did not identify the victims. Cal F
A reptile conservationist said the animal's condition was "one of the worst that I’ve personally seen"
Rhiannon Fennell doesn't blame the gull - and says it was protecting its nest nearby.
MAYO, YUKON — Residents of the Village of Mayo are under an evacuation order and others in central Yukon are under an alert as a wildfire inches closer to the small communities. The Yukon Emergency Measures Organization says it issued the evacuation order for Mayo, located just over 400 kilometres north of Whitehorse, at 1 p.m. Sunday due to hazards to life posed by the Talbot Creek wildfire burning about seven kilometres south of the village. About two hours later, the organization issued an ev
The large and notoriously hungry female bear is believed to have broken into 21 homes since 2022.
Officials in Juneau have issued an emergency declaration and ordered some residents to evacuate as flooding has resulted in severe river bank erosion and the loss of at least at least two properties.
Record flooding impacted Juneau, Alaska, on August 5, the National Weather Service (NWS) reported.The flooding of the Mendenhall River and Lake stemmed from a glacial dam outburst flood from Suicide Basin, local media reported.Local officials reported the destruction of at least one structure. City officials advised “residents of Marion Drive [to] evacuate overnight due to concerns of potential bank failure that could result in quick overnight land wasting.”Speaking to KTOO, in reference to record flooding in 2011, local NWS meteorologist Nicole Ferrin said, “There is no comparison […] We’re two feet over our last record.”This footage was published by the NWS office in Juneau, and shows trees swept away by the river. Credit: NWS Juneau via Storyful
Tropical storm Eugene is strengthening in the Mexican Pacific and could become a hurricane in the next few hours as it moves parallel to the coast of the Baja California peninsula, the United States National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported on Sunday. Eugene was located 205 kilometers (127 miles) southwest of the peninsula and blowing maximum sustained winds of 110 kilometers per hour (68 miles per hour) moving at 30 km/h (18.6 mph) in a west-northwest direction, according to data from the Miami-based NHC. "Eugene could become a hurricane later today before starting to weaken on Monday," the NHC said in a report, adding that no coastal warnings were in effect.