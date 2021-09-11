Light Tribute Beams into New York Sky in Remembrance of 9/11 Victims

An art installation at the National September 11 Memorial and Museum beamed light into the New York City sky on September 10, ahead of the 20-year anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

This footage, uploaded by Ben Von Klemperer, shows the Tribute in Light installation beaming into the night sky above the city’s skyscrapers on the night before the anniversary.

According to the memorial’s website the Tribute in Light is a “commemorative public art installation first presented six months after 9/11 and then every year thereafter, from dusk to dawn, on the night of September 11.” Credit: Ben Von Klemperer via Storyful