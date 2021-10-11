Light Swings in Honolulu as Strong Earthquake Strikes South of Hawaii

A 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck off the southern coast of Hawaii’s Big Island on Sunday, October 10, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The USGS said the earthquake struck 27 km south of Naalehu on the Big Island’s south coast and was 35 km deep. The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency said there was no threat of a tsunami.

According to local news network KHON2, residents on Oahu and Maui reported shaking.

Footage by Rick Keene shows a light swinging in Honolulu on the island of Oahu. Credit: Rick Keene via Storyful