Light Snowfall Creates Wintry Scene in State College, Pennsylvania

A snow system swept over parts of Pennsylvania on January 23, bringing up to two inches of snow to the State College area, the National Weather Service said.

The service said light snow was pushing through northwestern parts of the state on Sunday evening but would gradually taper off from west to east through the night.

Footage by Lily Muller shows light snow falling while inches of snow have accumulated on the side walk near Penn State University. Credit: Lily Muller via Storyful