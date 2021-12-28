Light Snow Possible Wednesday

The Canadian Press

LIENZ, Austria (AP) — French skier Tessa Worley posted the fastest time in the opening run of a women’s World Cup giant slalom Tuesday in the absence of Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin and world champion Lara Gut-Behrami. Racing in flat lights on the Schlossberg course, Worley led Sara Hector of Sweden by .12 seconds. Six days ago, Hector won her first GS in seven years. “The course setting was pretty slow and turny. You really needed to push a long time after the gate and really needed to fin