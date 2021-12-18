Light Snow Falls in Northern Idaho

Snow fell in northern Idaho, on Saturday, December 18.

Video taken by Michael Dubron shows a snowy scene in Bonners Ferry on Saturday.

The NWS warned residents to expect winter driving conditions into Sunday. Credit: Michael Dubron via Storyful

