Light Snow Falls in Northern Idaho

COVID-19 continues to force postponements around the NHL.
Kyrie Irving's season debut may be delayed even longer after he was placed in the NBA's health and safety protocols.
What's better than one goalie goal? Two goalie goals!
Buck Showalter reportedly signed a three-year deal with the Mets.
The Toronto Raptors have had some miscues down the stretch of games recently and it leads to the question: Who should be given the ball with the game on the line? The answer is complicated but Amit Mann is here to guide you through the possibilities.
COVID-19 concerns could hold NHLers out of the Olympics.
The NFL announced several changes to its virus protocols on Saturday amid widespread outbreaks.
The former NHL coach and current ESPN analyst attempted to clarify his highly criticized comments on Trevor Zegras' amazing assist earlier this month.
Recently acquired Sabres goaltender Malcolm Subban pulled off some mind-bending sorcery with this absurd stop on Penguins sniper Evan Rodrigues.
Urban Meyer signed a five-year deal with the Jaguars in January.
Is there some master plan for the Nets? Do they believe once Irving gets a taste of that basketball nectar he won’t be able to return to sitting in the shadows in the land of the forgotten with Ben Simmons and Zion Williamson?
Tiger Woods and his son, Charlie, will compete at the PNC Championship together this weekend.
As COVID-19 cases skyrocket across the league, the NHL has decided to shut down Flames, Panthers and Avalanche games until after the holiday break.
In a stacked 2021 NBA Draft Class, the race for Rookie of the Year honours is going to come down to the wire. Here's who's leading the way as we approach the new year.
Tiger Woods returned to the golf course for the first time since his February accident.
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The banged-up New York Jets got their leading rusher and a key tight end back for their game Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. The team activated running back Michael Carter, tight end Tyler Kroft, offensive lineman Chuma Edoga and defensive end Bryce Huff from injured reserve Saturday. The Jets also released offensive lineman Isaiah Williams and elevated tight end Dan Brown, defensive end Ronnie Blair and wide receiver Vyncint Smith from the practice squad. The return
Bashaud Breeland started all 13 games with the Vikings this season.
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Sunday: ENGLAND Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea — the top three in the Premier League — all face away games to complete a truncated round because of COVID-19 outbreaks in many squads. City, which plays Newcastle, is a point clear of Liverpool, which is at Tottenham. Chelsea is a further three points back and visits Wolverhampton. Six matches have been postponed in this round amid rising cases of the coronavirus at clubs, reflecting the wors
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — When Miami played the New York Jets last month, Jaylen Waddle scored the Dolphins’ first touchdown and Myles Gaskin scored to put them ahead to stay. The Dolphins might not be able to count on repeat performances this weekend. Waddle and Gaskin — Miami’s leading receiver and leading rusher, respectively — were among a handful of Dolphins on the league’s COVID-19 reserve list this week. Gaskin was cleared to return to practice Friday, though it remains unknown how many
NEW YORK (AP) — Only unvaccinated players and those experiencing possible symptoms of COVID-19 will be tested, starting Sunday, under the NFL’s revised protocols. Also, higher risk players have until 2 p.m. Monday to send written notice if they choose to opt out, according to a memo sent to clubs on Saturday and obtained by The Associated Press. The players will not be paid and the notice is irrevocable. “Medical information strongly indicates that this variant is significantly more contagious b