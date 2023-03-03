Light rain and snow expected tomorrow

CBC

The Atlantic mackerel population is continuing to decline after a decade of falling numbers, according to a federal assessment presented to industry and environmental groups in Halifax this week. According to the 2022 assessment, mackerel stock remains in the "critical zone" — where serious harm is occurring — and the average number of fish reaching spawning age is only 27 per cent of what it was between 1969 and 2011. "The amount of young fish entering your population has been rather low in the