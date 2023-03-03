Light rain and snow expected tomorrow
Denver7 Stacey Donaldson has your forecast and expected snow totals 3/2.
Denver7 Stacey Donaldson has your forecast and expected snow totals 3/2.
Even for the Thunder Bay area, a perilous swath of northern Lake Huron off the Michigan coast that has devoured many a ship, the Ironton’s fate seems particularly cruel. The Ironton’s captain and six sailors clambered into a lifeboat but it was dragged to the bottom before they could detach it from the ship. Now, the mystery has been solved, officials with Thunder Bay National Marine Sanctuary in Alpena, Michigan, said Wednesday.
The female eagle was incubating two eggs before one broke, wildlife officials said.
A pair of clever predators seem to have a preference for a particular organ.
Rescue teams discovered a horse alive and well under the rubble of a collapsed building in the Turkish city of Adiyaman 21 days following the devastating earthquakes that rattled the country.
A vigorous storm south of the border will bring a wallop of snow to southern Ontario to end the week.
“It definitely looks like fur, like a rabbit climbing a tree.”
Yosemite National Park has been closed to visitors since Saturday with no reopening date.
As Olaf Scholz addressed world leaders and financiers on the ski slopes of Davos in January, the German Chancellor sought to portray his country as the emerging leader in Europe’s green transition.
Fort Worth can expect baseball-sized hail, tornadoes and wind gusts of up to 75 mph later Thursday.
Californians are bracing for the arrival of more atmospheric rivers over the coming weeks that could dump rain on the state's massive snowpack and dramatically increase the risk of flooding.
India's weather department expects maximum temperatures to be above normal in many areas from March to May.
The Atlantic mackerel population is continuing to decline after a decade of falling numbers, according to a federal assessment presented to industry and environmental groups in Halifax this week. According to the 2022 assessment, mackerel stock remains in the "critical zone" — where serious harm is occurring — and the average number of fish reaching spawning age is only 27 per cent of what it was between 1969 and 2011. "The amount of young fish entering your population has been rather low in the
Snow reduced visibility in the Las Vegas area, officials said, as a winter storm hit the region on Wednesday, March 1.The National Weather Service urged commuters to check road conditions and drive slowly as winter weather impacted the city.Footage posted to Twitter by user @gregmuenz shows snow-capped roofs in a Las Vegas neighborhood. Credit: @gregmuenz via Storyful
The cost of gas has dropped by a marginal 1.8 cents per litre in a weekly maximum price adjustment by the Public Utilities Board. The price of regular, unleaded gas now sits at $1.62 per litre on the Avalon Peninsula, $1.73 on Change Islands and $1.9 in Labrador south's Lodge Bay and Cartwright areas. Furnace oil saw an increase of 4.95 cents per litre. Furnace oil now sits at $1.28 per litre on the northeast Avalon Peninsula, $1.31 on the northwest Avalon Peninsula and $1.32 on the southern Ava
The ski town of Kimberley is one of the sunniest places in British Columbia, which is why they converted a former mine into a ‘sun mine.’
A winter storm moving across Southern California, brought hail, snow and graupel to the region on Wednesday, March 1.This footage, filmed by Twitter user @queenbeach1 shows small hailstones battering a home in Malibu, California.Other video posted online shows what appears to be snow falling in Los Angeles on Wednesday.According to the National Weather Service there were reports of snow as low as 1,000 feet elevation, including in Claremont and Santa Clarita.The hazardous conditions prompted authorities to close Interstate 5 Parker Road and Grapevine, according to the California Department of Transportation. The interstate was re-opened by the early evening. Credit: @queenbeach1 via Storyful
Florida police officer waded into a canal to rescue a Golden Retriever stuck in the mud. What an amazing deed! Video credit Palm Bay Police Department
Global News meteorologist Anthony Farnell provides his forecast for a storm that’s set to hit southern Ontario beginning on Friday.
VANCOUVER — The official start of spring is under three weeks away but Environment Canada says another winter blast is hammering northwestern parts of the province and is expected to hit the south coast before Thursday. Snowfall warnings cover the north and central coasts and regions along the boundary between B.C. and the Yukon. Ten to 30 centimetres of snow is expected, while winds gusting to 110 km/h could batter coastal sections of the central coast before easing later today. Special weather
The National Guard is set to arrive in the San Bernardino Mountains later on Thursday.