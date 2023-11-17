Light Up Night on the Avenue in White Marsh
WMAR-2 News' Jamie Costello is live on The Avenue in White Marsh in anticipation of the annual tree lighting ceremony.
WMAR-2 News' Jamie Costello is live on The Avenue in White Marsh in anticipation of the annual tree lighting ceremony.
Leonardo DiCaprio revealed to E! News that he has thanked Sharon Stone “many times” for paying his acting salary in 1995 when the studio refused to cast him in Sam Raimi’s revisionist Western drama “The Quick and the Dead.” DiCaprio was coming off his Oscar-nominated breakthrough role in “What’s Eating Gilbert Grape” at the time, …
"He's illiterate is more to the point," the host explained. "He's obsessed with the girls looking good, that was his thing."
An 11-year-old boy asked the future king a bold question about his finances
Gag order was issued after Trump made series of false and disparaging remarks about chief clerk
Jessica Lawson is charged with two counts of rape of a victim between the ages of 16 and 17
Ramsey says this money move is just "trading one kind of stress for another."
Mao Zedong, the founder of the People’s Republic of China, was said to have observed “the guerrilla must swim in the people as the fish swims in the sea”.
The key defense witness appeared stumped when asked how much Trump was paying for his testimony.
"Is this boy math? Because I don't like it."
The convictions of two former Trump aides who refused to comply with the House Jan. 6 committee’s information requests could revive a potent tool for holding powerful people accountable.
NDP leader Jagmeet Singh became the second prominent Canadian politician to call out Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu for running what Singh describes as an “extremist government."
A federal judge rejected Donald Trump's bid to add a new expert witness just two months before a trial addressing how much the former U.S. president owes for defaming the writer E. Jean Carroll, saying Trump "made his own bed" by waiting too long. Trump had claimed he would suffer "extreme prejudice" without a new damages expert for the scheduled Jan. 16, 2024, trial. He said he hadn't foreseen a need for one until after U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan, who oversees the case, on Oct. 5 excluded testimony from another expert.
"Taylor’s music brought light to Ally’s life," says Patty Garner Anderson of her 16-year-old daughter, who died in November after living with cancer for 5 years
The ex-royal family will engage in some traditional British Christmas customs, according to sources
Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello truly were madly in love in the beginning, People and Daily Mail report. Sources explain what happened to make their relationship break down and them divorce.
Max Verstappen has caused major embarrassment for Formula One on the eve of its £500 million Las Vegas Grand Prix, describing it as “99 per cent show and one per cent sporting event” and admitting he was not a fan of the decision to race in the city.
The Duchess of Sussex, has "moved on" from the royals, while Prince Harry still has "unfinished business," 'Endgame' author Omid Scobie tells PEOPLE
Queen Camilla and Kate's relationship is 'unique' but might reportedly 'always' be impacted by one particular thing according to an expert
The actress rocked the look in New York while doing press for her film 'Eileen'
This vintage Mugler looks picture perfect in 2023.