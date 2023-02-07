Light festival brightens up wintery Copenhagen

STORY: February is one of the darkest months of the year but during the 23-day Light Festival, people in Copenhagen will be able to enjoy some much needed light.

This is the sixth year the festival is taking place and more than 35 light installations will be seen around the Danish capital, mostly concentrated in the city center.

Walking, cycling and running routes of varying length have been planned to take visitors straight to the installations.

Organizers have also developed an app to show where all the installations are located.