Light in the Arizona sky? Apparent space launch spotted Thursday night
Did you see it? A strange light was seen streaking across the sky in Arizona Thursday night.
Did you see it? A strange light was seen streaking across the sky in Arizona Thursday night.
Back in 1987, Sean Penn was sentenced to 60 days in county jail for hitting an extra on a movie set
This marks the second time Mandel has made jokes about the Colombian star’s single status
As New York State civil fraud charges hang over Trump's real estate valuations, ethics filings show wild swings in the value of his businesses.
The former president thought he was speaking his truth, but some thought it sounded more like a confession.
"It’s like, really? You sell yourself so cheap?”
Pierre Poilievre is accusing a union representing WestJet employees of "trying to silence freedom of speech" by demanding an apology from the company after the Conservative leader spoke on the PA system on a recent flight.A video circulating online shows Poilievre making short remarks on a flight that was leaving Quebec City for Calgary Sunday night after the Conservative Party of Canada's convention.Poilievre's campaign-style speech lasted for about 45 seconds and was met with laughter and chee
VANCOUVER — A British Columbia man who is suing the RCMP claims he walked naked out of his shower to find a female uniformed Mountie standing in his bedroom. Kirk Forbes said the encounter in his Coquitlam home in June 2022 left him "shocked, confused and embarrassed." "I felt violated in my own home," he said in an interview Wednesday. "That's my safe place. It should always be that way." Mounties said in a news release issued Tuesday that the officers entered the home when they found that it a
We cannot calm down.
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis shared an apology video after their letters supporting convicted rapist Danny Masterson went viral.
Celebrities including Miley Cyrus and Ariana Grande have leaned into the small tattoo trend. But artists say this type of ink could cause regret.
The advanced S-400 "Triumf" air-defense system was destroyed in a joint operation by Kyiv's security service (SBU) and navy, reports say.
The former President appeared at a GOP Senate luncheon in 2019 days after the Mueller probe concluded. Mitt Romney's upcoming has the details.
Police say this was the third time in a month a person had been brutally beaten by a group of kids.
Vladimir Putin’s rolling out of the red carpet for North Korea’s Kim Jong-un is likely to displease Xi Jinping.
Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's daughters made separate entrances at the Vogue World bash
The Duchess of Sussex rocked a caramel toned blouse from Lagence and Gabriela Hearst trousers for the sixth day of the 2023 Invictus Games with Prince Harry - photos
"My wife doesn't speak or understand a word of English, so that's what works for us,” the 'America's Got Talent' judge jokes to PEOPLE
Retirees and employees at Disney World are losing their perks under the new district board, which says benefits like park passes are unethical.
Nelly Furtado attended the 2023 Video Music Awards (VMAs) wearing a Dundas World black maxi dress with long sleeves but it was almost completely backless.
The Duchess of Sussex is the ultimate ‘Quiet Luxury’ muse, showing us two ways to style skinny jeans in 2023 - read more