'Life is too short': Hundreds gather for food and fellowship on Des Moines' east side

Reuters

French President Emmanuel Macron may find himself without a ruling majority during his second term and unable to push through his economic reform agenda with a free hand after a new left-wing alliance did well in the first round of voting. Scared off by increasingly strident warnings against Jean-Luc Melenchon's radical left platform, voters elect more than 289 Macron-supported candidates to parliament. His former prime minister, Edouard Philippe, who is widely believed to harbour presidential ambitions, has created his own party, officially part of Macron's majority, and is likely to want a say on legislation, pushing for more conservative policies on pensions and public deficits, for instance.