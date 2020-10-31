'Life Threatening' Storm Warnings Issued as Hail Buckets Down on Southeast Queensland

Hail storms hit several locations in Queensland’s south-east on October 31 as the Bureau of Meteorology issued ‘life-threatening’ storm warnings.

Hailstones as large as 13 centimetres, or five inches, were recorded in Brisbane’s suburbs, with hail also expected to fall in the Gold Coast, Logan and Ispwich areas.

This video shows a flurry of hail striking a property on the Gold Coast.

The storms coincided with the date of the state’s election. A polling booth in Ipswich was forced to temporarily close due to the inclement weather. Credit: Eco Playscapes via Storyful