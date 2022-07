The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a dust storm warning for parts of metropolitan Phoenix on Saturday, July 30, warning of life-threatening driving conditions caused by low visibility.

Footage by Twitter user @MyNameIsMyke82 shows powerful gusts whipping at shrubs as a large wall of dust glides toward his street in Phoenix. Credit: @MyNameIsMyke82 via Storyful

