LIFE-SIZED UFO! Space Age Restaurant and Lodge is most popular stop on way to San Diego - ABC15 Digital
A life-sized UFO crash-landed into the roof of the restaurant! ABC15's Kari Steele has the details.
A life-sized UFO crash-landed into the roof of the restaurant! ABC15's Kari Steele has the details.
Raptors star Pascal Siakam is more than a little excited to be roaming the streets of Toronto again.
Stalock, who was diagnosed with myocarditis after contracting COVID-19 prior to last season, didn't play a single game in 2021.
Nylander assured everyone he will be fully vaccinated by the start of the NHL season.
Evander Kane's tumultuous off-season continues with new allegations of sexual assault and domestic battery surfacing this week.
This is technically tampering, we guess.
The NHL has made it exceedingly difficult on those refusing the COVID-19 vaccine, but Tyler Bertuzzi is willing to take on the challenge.
There'll be some glaring absences as the Vancouver Canucks return to the ice this week.
Rivers believes he and the team can change Simmons' mind if they continue communicating with each other.
Former first-overall pick Rasmus Dahlin and the Buffalo Sabres have worked out a three-year contract ahead of training camp.
Portland State fans were more than happy to take Bruce Barnum up on his offer.
The only thing missing from Brady's rant is "hey you kids, get off my lawn!"
It can be tough to predict which rookies will make a fantasy impact — but when you get it right, it plays big dividends.
Entering Monday Night Football, one bettor was on the precipice of turning $25 into $726,959 at BetMGM via a 16-leg NFL parlay.
Ronnie Brunswijk played for the soccer club he owns, and in the process made sporting history.
Kiermaier slid into home plate and found a card that reportedly fell out of Toronto catcher Alejandro Kirk’s pocket. That card had the team’s game plan for how to handle Tampa Bay’s hitters.
Rays manager Kevin Cash apologized to the Blue Jays for Kevin Kiermaier's thievery and there are no hard feelings from Charlie Montoyo.
After three games of the Premier League season, Spurs were riding high while Arsenal had failed to score a single goal. Heading into Matchday 6, the tables have turned and the Gunners hold all the momentum.
50 Cent would be proud of McGregor's first pitch.
After a thrilling Week 2, the NFL returns to action in Week 3 headlined by a showdown between two NFC heavyweights.
After a week of Champions League and Premier League drama, England's top flight is back again for more action this weekend. Headlining Matchday 6 is a showdown between two of the top clubs in the country and the small matter of a North London Derby.