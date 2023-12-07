Life-sized chocolate 'Wonka' statue unveiled in London

STORY: A life-size chocolate statue of ‘Wonka’ is unveiled in London

Willy Wonka is Timothee Chalamet's character in a new family film

[Jen Lindsey-Clark, Creator and sculptor]

"It feels absolutely amazing to see him at Trafalgar Square this morning, looking glorious. And it's a dream come true for me, having been a Wonka fan since I was about five."

Wonka is a magician and chocolate-maker who arrives in a big city to make his fortune

The statue was made using 90 liters of melted chocolate

"So it's taken over five weeks to create. That's about 200 hours, three of us on the job creating the head sculpt initially. Tim Simpson made that in clay and then we made a mould, cast that out in chocolate. And then me and Jeff Thomas created the body and experimenting with all the different textures we could find."