Life-size Barbie Dreamhouse opens in Los Angeles

STORY: Step into the 'World of Barbie' at this life-size Barbie Dreamhouse

Location: Santa Monica, California

[Lucy Treadway, Producer, Kilburn Live]

“The world is craving the Barbie spirit right now and the Barbie energy is around. And I think everyone's feeling it. It's fun, right? It feels good.”

From the first Barbie created in 1959 to the upcoming ‘Barbie’ film

the iconic doll continues to make an impression on generations of fans

The immersive exhibition features an assortment of dolls that celebrate diversity

Guests can explore rooms dedicated to Barbie's careers and hobbies

“This is a one-of-a-kind build. I mean, there has never been before a real-life-sized Barbie Dreamhouse, you know, a real-life-sized Barbie camper van and just all of the iconic things that we loved, you know, through the years with Barbie, the world that you can actually go into, get your hands into, experience and be a part of.”

Visitors can also sport their favorite pink outfits and accessories at a makeover station

“I think that you know, Barbie really taps into people. The message of you can be anything. And it's such a huge value for kids when they can walk into a room and see astronaut Barbie and see, you know, all the different careers that would never dawn on a child, that they could be something."