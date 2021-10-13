'Life Changing': William Shatner Reflects on Opportunity to Travel to Space

Blue Origin released footage showing William Shatner training ahead of his trip to space on October 13.

The footage shows Shatner with Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos. Speaking in the footage, Shatner lauded Jeff Bezos’s “noble ambitions” of “living and building in space.”

“I shall be entranced by the view of space,” Shatner said, calling the opportunity “life changing”.

This footage shows the Star Trek star and his fellow astronauts, Audrey Powers, a Blue Origin vice president; Chris Boshuizen, a co-founder of Planet Labs; and Glen de Vries, a chief executive and co-founder of Medidata Solutions, preparing for the journey. Credit: Blue Origin via Storyful