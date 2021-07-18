Liege Residents Rescue Dogs from Deep Floodwater

Residents of Liege, Belgium, helped rescue a pair of dogs caught in high floodwater after heavy rain hit the region on July 15.

Cheikh Hussein Karm recorded this footage and originally posted it to TikTok. The footage shows several people wading through waist high water to help the dogs to safety on top of a vehicle.

The flooding in Belgium has killed at least 31 people, with 163 people missing or unreachable, according to government figures. Credit: Cheikh Hussein Karm via Storyful