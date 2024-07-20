Liberty City scores as time expires with shovel-pass TD
Liberty City scores as time expires with a shovel-pass TD.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman take a look at all 30 teams’ needs going into the MLB trade deadline, as well as make their picks for this week’s edition of The Good, The Bad and The Uggla.
In today's edition: MLB's second half begins, The Open's surprising leader, SEC football players' big payday, F1 is set up for an exciting second half, and more.
Haynes helped popularized the then-new AFL in the 1960s, and was inducted into the Chiefs Hall of Fame in 1991.
In June, Amari Cooper, Kyler Murray, Micah Parsons and Chidobe Awuzie all competed. But they weren't playing the game you think.
MLB will begin its season in Japan for the sixth time in league history with Dodgers vs. Cubs.
Here are 10 takeaways from the first-ever Yahoo Sports "EA Sports College Football" simulation.
The son of LeBron James made his first Summer League 3-pointer, after 16 misses.
Super Bowl MVPs, they're just like us.
Spain's day for the ages, Argentina defends its Copa crown, Scotland's Robert MacIntyre wins his home tournament, the O's get the last laugh, and more.
The Los Angeles Dodgers star is the new Home Run Derby champion.
Australia gave Team USA a run in their exhibition at Abu Dhabi. The Americans eventually prevailed, 98–82.
Bazzana is the first player from Australia to go No. 1 overall in the MLB Draft.
Prior to the Copa América final between Argentina and Colombia, many people were stuck outside closed gates, which had earlier been breached by "unruly" un-ticketed fans.
Bronny James is averaging five points on 23% shooting for the winless Lakers.
If Diana Taurasi can't return from injury this week, Clark is the logical next woman up for Team USA.
In today's edition: Candidates to replace Gregg Berhalter, England and Colombia advance, MLB draft preview, and more.
Basketball legend Jerry West was a regular presence at the NBA Summer League. The league honored him by holding his regular courtside seat.
Orioles manager Brandon Hyde sparked the brawl.
Kiffin was among the most influential defensive coaches ever.
A Uruguay player said the brawl was caused by Colombia fans harassing the team's families.