Liberia's Weah concedes election defeat to Boakai

STORY: Liberia's President George Weah conceded election defeat on Friday (November 17) following a tight race for the presidency.

And that means former vice-president Joseph Boakai is set to take the reins.

In a second round of voting, Boakai was leading with 50.9% on Friday with nearly all the ballots counted.

[Liberia's national elections commissioner, Davidetta Browne-Lansanah, saying:] "Votes obtained: 814,212."

That's a stark contrast to the last election in 2017, when global soccer legend Weah - buoyed by a wave of hope - trounced Boakai in the second round with 62%.

But many have growing disillusioned with Weah since then due to a lack of progress on his promises to stamp out corruption and raise living standards.

Boakai's supporters danced in the streets on Friday night.

"I'm so glad today, and telling the Liberian people thank you for what they have done."

Boakai does, however, now inherit major national challenges.

Poverty levels are high in a country still recovering from two civil wars and the Ebola epidemic that killed thousands.

Shortly after results were announced Boakai said "we have a job to do" but added that first and foremost :"we want to have a message of peace and reconciliation".

That message in a once volatile country was bolstered by Weah's concession.

Speaking on radio he said that he had congratulated Boakai on his victory, and that "I urge you to follow my example and accept the results."

Those comments stand out in West and Central Africa, a region that has seen eight coups in three years and where elections are frequently contested in court amid accusations of fraud.

Instead the way has now been paved for Liberia's second democratic transfer of power in seven decades - the first being when Weah swept to office six years ago.