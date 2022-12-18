Liberians protest over economy, president's absence

STORY: "We gather here today to draw the attention of the international community, because this government is out of line," said demonstrator Jeremiah Siaway. "On several occasions we have had gather to cry to this government, but the government deliberately refused to listen to our call."

Many of the protesters wore shirts printed with the face of Alexander Cummings, who is challenging Weah for the presidency under the ANC flag. Some held banners that read, "We are tired of suffering".

"We want a Liberia where every Liberian will be guaranteed the same opportunities," Cummings said as he addressed the crowd. "What you do with that opportunity is up to you, but you should be guaranteed the same opportunity."

The rally in Monrovia's Paynesville district was organized by a coalition of Liberia's four largest opposition parties, but internal disputes led all but one, the Alternative National Congress (ANC), to pull out at the last minute.

Weah has been out of the country since the end of October, during which time he visited Qatar to watch his son play for the U.S. team in the World Cup and attended a U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit in Washington. He is expected back on Monday.