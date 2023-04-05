Liberals Win Wisconsin Supreme Court Majority With Protasiewicz Victory

Storyful

Control of the Wisconsin state supreme court flipped on Tuesday after liberal candidate and Milwaukee County circuit judge Janet Protasiewicz declared victory over Daniel Kelly.

Protasiewicz claimed victory in the bid to replace incumbent justice Patience D. Roggensack, who is retiring after two decades on the bench.

Although both candidates ran on a nonpartisan party ticket, Kelly was appointed by the former Republican governor, Scott Walker, and supported by state conservatives, while Protasiewicz was endorsed by the Democrats and campaigned on liberal stances on abortion rights, redistricting, and voter ID requirements. Credit: Ben Wikler via Storyful