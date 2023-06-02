LGBTQIA+ advocates push for HIV awareness as PRIDE Month kicks off

As PRIDE Month celebrations begin this June, advocacy groups are prioritizing issues regarding health care and HIV. Sunburst Projects is a nonprofit organization providing mental health services to individuals and families impacted by HIV/AIDS. With just over a year since Sunburst Projects opened a clinic in Sacramento, 33% of all HIV testing in the county came from their offices in 2022. The center is trying to tap into the community of men who have sex with men and don't identify as gay or bisexual.