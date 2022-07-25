LGBTQ+ soup kitchen marks first anniversary in Mexico

STORY: 'Manos Amigues' in downtown Mexico City provides a safe space in a country where discrimination is still commonplace.

In one year, the soup kitchen has served more than 50,000 meals.

Locals of any gender identity or sexual orientation can come in for a warm meal and even a drag show. Facilities also include a library, theatre, and art gallery and organisers hope to expand to include a shelter.

Although more than half of Mexico's states recognise gay marriage and legislation on discrimination is in force, access to those rights is uneven.

According to a recent study by Fundacion Arcoiris, a local group advocating LGBTQ+ rights, over 60% of transgender women have been victims of violence.