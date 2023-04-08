LGBTQ+ group calls out Point Loma Nazarene University over terminations

Reuters Videos

STORY: The "Students Demand Action" group organized the walkouts, with its website stating that more than 110 Americans are killed with guns every day, and more than 200 shot and wounded.In Tallahassee, one high school student told Reuters she joined the walkout in honor of the six people killed in the latest deadly school shooting at Nashville's Covenant School on March 27 by a former student, as well as to protest Florida governor Ron DeSantis' move to sign into effect a law that allows the permitless carry of a concealed gun.While another student said she wanted policymakers to take "serious action" against automatic rifles. U.S. school shootings, defined as any incident in which a gun is discharged on school property, number 90 so far this year, according to the K-12 School Shooting Database website. The 303 incidents last year were the most of any year in the database, which began in 1970.