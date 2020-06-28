LGBTQ community celebrates Pride online

Broadcasters: FOR USE OF 'PARADISE' BY LEOPOLD MUST COURTESY CSD DEUTSCHLAND E.V AND GLOBAL PRIDE, ONLY FOR USE WHEN REPORTING ON GLOBAL PRIDE, NO ARCHIVE AND NO RESALES/ PINK DOT SG HANDOUT - MUST COURTESY PINK DOT SG, WITH NO ARCHIVE AND NO RESALES/ FOR USE OF EQUALITY PARADE HANDOUT - MUST COURTESY FILMMAKER KAROLINA JACKOWSKA AND MUSIC: HENRIETTA, WITH NO ARCHIVE AND NO RESALES/ FOR USE OF EQUALITY PARADE HANDOUT - MUST COURTESY FILMMAKER KAROLINA JACKOWSKA AND MUSIC: HENRIETTA, WITH NO ARCHIVE AND NO RESALES/ FOR USE OF STILLS OF CAPE TOWN PRIDE - ONLY FOR USE WHEN REPORTING ON GLOBAL PRIDE AND NO ARCHIVE AND NO RESALES. Digital: FOR USE OF 'PARADISE' BY LEOPOLD MUST COURTESY CSD DEUTSCHLAND E.V AND GLOBAL PRIDE, ONLY FOR USE WHEN REPORTING ON GLOBAL PRIDE, NO ARCHIVE AND NO RESALES/ PINK DOT SG HANDOUT - MUST COUTESY PINK DOT SG, WITH NO ARCHIVE AND NO RESALES/ FOR USE OF EQUALITY PARADE HANDOUT - MUST COURTESY FILMMAKER KAROLINA JACKOWSKA AND MUSIC: HENRIETTA, WITH NO ARCHIVE AND NO RESALES/ FOR USE OF EQUALITY PARADE HANDOUT - MUST COURTESY FILMMAKER KAROLINA JACKOWSKA AND MUSIC: HENRIETTA, WITH NO ARCHIVE AND NO RESALES/ FOR USE OF STILLS OF CAPE TOWN PRIDE - ONLY FOR USE WHEN REPORTING ON GLOBAL PRIDE AND NO ARCHIVE AND NO RESALES.. For Reuters customers only.

Cancellations of Pride parades due to the pandemic didn't stop the LGBTQ community around the world from celebrating online Saturday. More than 500 Pride organizations submitted more than 1,000 pieces of content for Global Pride, a 24-hour streamed extravaganza of music, performances, and speeches.

Genderfluid artist Leopold submitted this music video which was recorded by queer performers around the world during the lockdown.

In London, Charity "Just Like Us" Ambassador Ramses Oliva explains why Pride is special this year.

"Pride for a lot of us is going to be just this chance to breathe and to remember, you know remind ourselves of our identities and how important it is to keep celebrating them especially during tough times like this.''

Reflecting on the Black Lives Matter movement, Global Pride amplified black voices and the cries for racial justice.

Natalie Thompson is one of the chairs of the Global Pride program in Washington.

''The idea is to show how the Black Lives Matter movement is very much connected to the LGBTQ movement because - we have individuals within our own community that are impacted by the exact same things that the Black Lives Matter movement - they've been fighting for.''

One organizer said there was a silver lining from the health crisis: people were able to connect digitally around the world.