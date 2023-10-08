Lewisville Fire Department rescue cat from storm drain

CBC

The remnants of post-tropical storm Philippe have combined with another low pressure system and the merger of the two systems is now bringing high winds and heavy rain to the Maritimes. According to CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin, the rain is heaviest in the west and will continue to push in from west to east. The wind and rain will continue for the morning and into the afternoon in Prince Edward Island, eastern New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.There are power outages in parts of the Maritimes Sund