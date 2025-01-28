Lewis Hamilton Makes Debut In Ferrari's F1 Car

Lewis Hamilton has made his hotly anticipated debut in a Ferrari car on track as the team prepare for the 2025 Formula 1 season. The seven-time world champion battled thick fog that greeted him at Ferrari's Maranello HQ - a good omen as fellow seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher also battled the fog on his first day at Ferrari back in 1995. He completed 30 laps, covering 89 kilometres then after a debrief with the engineers, Hamilton stepped out to greet the fans, thanking them for their warm welcome in his first days as a "ferrarista." Reflecting on the day, Hamilton said: "I've been lucky enough to have many firsts in my career, from the first test to the first race, podium, win and championship so I wasn't sure how many more firsts I had but driving a Scuderia Ferrari HP car for the first time this morning was one of the best feelings of my life.” “When I started the car up and drove through that garage door, I had the biggest smile on my face.” “It reminded me of the very first time I tested a Formula 1 car, it was such an exciting and special moment, and here I am, almost twenty years later, feeling those emotions all over again.”