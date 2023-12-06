Levitt Pavilion Summer Concerts mention 7.1 at 7A Things to Do
An endangered baby rhino was born at the Oregon Zoo in Portland on Monday, December 4, zoo officials confirmed.The baby was born to eastern black rhino Jozi and weighed 100 pounds, according to the zoo. This species of rhino is critically endangered, the zoo said.This footage released by the zoo shows Jozi and her baby spending time together in the zoo’s maternity den. Credit: Oregon Zoo via Storyful
Taylor Swift says she had to move to a foreign country and was afraid to get on phone calls after Kim Kardashian released her call with Kanye West.
An off-duty Toronto police officer suffered a serious wrist injury after he tried to intervene in a retail robbery in Scarborough on Wednesday, police say.The officer, who is listed in stable condition, will need surgery, according to Insp. Chris McCann, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service. Police are seeking three suspects in the assault of the officer and retail robbery, he said.McCann said three people entered a retail store on Progress Avenue near McCowan Road and began to steal item
Israeli troops have been photographed setting up pumps to flood Hamas’s tunnels with seawater.
Tolga Akmen/AFP via Getty ImagesAngelina Jolie and her children “had to heal” from the stress caused by the implosion of her marriage to Brad Pitt and the intense public scrutiny that followed, she told WSJ Magazine in a rare interview. “My body reacts very strongly to stress,” she says. “My blood sugar goes up and down. I suddenly had Bell’s palsy six months before my divorce.” Jolie filed for divorce in Sept. 2016; nearly a year later, she revealed for the first time that she’d fully recovered
The King and the royals will host the Diplomatic reception at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday evening
Live Host Kelly Ripa was absent from the show for a few days, but finally returned to discuss with her husband, Mark Consuelos, about her health.
A new documentary chronicles Prince William and Kate's love story and the lead-up to their 2010 engagement.
“I think he has a lot of questions to answer," said the former Republican lawmaker.
Former White House communications director Alyssa Farah Griffin shares a shocking anecdote about the former president.
The 21-year-old model attended The Fashion Awards outfitted in a Nensi Dojaka design and vintage gold earrings from her supermodel mom's personal jewelry collection
An Air Transat pilot was "unable to continue his duties" due to a nosebleed, and replaced by a captain traveling with his family on vacation.
With Kevin McCarthy's upcoming departure and George Santos's expulsion, Republicans' hard-won House majority is withering away.
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Ten Republicans who posed as fake electors for former President Donald Trump in Wisconsin and filed paperwork falsely saying he had won the battleground state have settled a civil lawsuit and admitted their actions were part of an effort to overturn President Joe Biden's victory, attorneys who filed the case announced Wednesday. Under the agreement, the fake electors acknowledged that Biden won the state, withdrew their filings and agreed not to serve as presidential elector
Glenn Kirschner said the strategy "never ends well for a testifying defendant who is a great big liar like Donald Trump is."
Natalie Portman appeared on “Watch What Happens Live” to promote her buzzy Netflix drama “May December” and once again told “Star Wars” fans that she is more than open to reprising her role of Padmé Amidala on screen. Portman was just a teenager when she landed a leading role in George Lucas’ “Star Wars” prequel …
“Dad, I love you, but I’ve got to get off the phone,” Lawrence Moens reportedly said while in the witness box of Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial.
The 23-year-old daughter of Jude Law and Sadie Frost is a certified fashion darling.
Pierce Brosnan's new movie Fast Charlie has debuted with an impressive 100% fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two months after his historic ouster as U.S. House speaker, Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy said Wednesday that he is resigning and will leave Congress by the end of the year. His announcement capped a stunning end to a House career for the onetime deli counter owner from Bakersfield, California, who ascended through state and national politics to become second in line to the presidency, until a cluster of hard-right conservatives engineered his removal in October. McCarthy is