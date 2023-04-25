Levitt Pavilion announcing more free concerts
Levitt Pavilion Denver announcing more free concerts
Levitt Pavilion Denver announcing more free concerts
Carlson frequently stumped for Trump on air, but in private expressed his hatred for the former president.
"Fittingly, even Tucker's last words were a lie," one Twitter wit noted.
The Reverand Matthew Price, a recipient of a British Empire Medal, will be a guest at next month's coronation
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been captured on "kiss cam" at an NBA basketball game.
Mr Carlson’s departure comes just days after the network settled a lawsuit with Dominion Voting Systems
Salma Hayek, 56, shared a picturesque look at her swimwear style that garnered over 900,000 likes in four hours.
A lack of preparation could now lead to a separation.
Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins opened CNN This Morning on Tuesday by addressing the exit of co-anchor Don Lemon. “As you may have heard, CNN parted ways with Don Lemon,” Harlow said, as she read CNN CEO Chris Licht’s official statement announcing his exit. Collins said, “Don was a big part of the show over […]
Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown dropped *all* of our jaws this weekend in a white bikini and pearl cover up when her fiancè Jake Bongiovi posted an adorable mirror selfie of the two of them. See the look and shop our dupes below to recreate it for yourself.
The former co-host of The View made a statement about being a "misogynist on cable" following the news of Tucker Carlson and Don Lemon's sudden departures from their respective networks
Multiple soldiers from both groups were killed in their fatal exchange in Luhansk, Ukraine's government claimed in a daily briefing.
People familiar with the situation told Stephen Battaglio of the Los Angeles Times that Rupert Murdoch made the call and that he did it for two reasons.
Despite being sprayed with bear spray and repeatedly punched, the bear refused to let go of the dog, officials said.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ginnie Newhart, who was married to comedy legend Bob Newhart for six decades and inspired the classic ending of his “Newhart” series, has died. She was 82. Publicist Jerry Digney said Newhart died Sunday in Los Angeles after a long illness. No further details were available. The couple recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. Ginnie Newhart is credited with providing the idea for the 1990 “Newhart” finale that included a clever callback to her husband's “The Bob New
Critics slammed the Arkansas governor’s “Real Women” video as transphobic, tacky, cringeworthy, unintentionally hilarious, and straight out of “Saturday Night Live.”
Bone cancer is rare in the UK, accounting for just 1% of all cancer cases.
It come after he went head to head with a "pro-life" member of the public.
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A mob in the Haitian capital beat and burned 13 suspected gang members to death with gasoline-soaked tires Monday after pulling the men from police custody at a traffic stop, police and witnesses said. The horrific vigilante violence underlined public anger over the increasingly lawless situation in Port-au-Prince where criminal gangs have taken control over an estimated 60% of the city since the July 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse. Six more burned bodies were laid in a nearby neighborhood later Monday, and some witnesses said that police killed them and residents set them on fire, but the AP could not verify the accounts independently.
The Tampa Bay Lightning led 4-1 after two periods Monday, only to lose to the Toronto Maple Leafs in overtime. They're among the NHL teams in trouble.
It's at least the third time since November that a passenger on the New York to Delhi route has been accused of peeing on another traveler.