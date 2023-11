The Canadian Press

Connor McDavid's start to the season has been downright miserable. Sure, the points have been there — if you're a mere mortal NHL player — with two goals and eight assists in nine games. McDavid's Edmonton Oilers, however, are one of the league's biggest stories a month into the campaign. And not for a reason they're proud of. Edmonton owns a disastrous 2-8-1 record, good for 31st overall, and looks a far cry from the Stanley Cup contender many believed the Oilers would be in 2023-24. The goalte