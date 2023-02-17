Some levees in Sacramento County will cost millions to fix after storms. Why hasn’t FEMA helped?
Multiple levee breaches in southern Sacramento County caused by severe flooding during winter storms are posing a problem for a small agency in charge of maintaining its stretch of levees along the Cosumnes River in Wilton. Reclamation District 800, the agency that maintains the 34-mile stretch of levees, said that if the federal government does not help with funding for repairs, it fears it will not be able to continue as an agency.