Leury García's RBI single
Leury García cranks an RBI single to center field to cut the White Sox deficit to 6-3 in the top of the 7th inning
Matiss Kivlenieks, a 24-year-old goaltender for the Columbus Blue Jackets, died on Sunday night after a tragic fireworks accident in Michigan.
Don't expect Trevor Bauer back anytime soon.
Canadians Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov are through to the quarterfinals at Wimbledon.
The 2021 NBA Finals begin Tuesday between the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks. Here's the full schedule, along with how to watch, odds and a Giannis update.
The Canadiens have overcome wave after wave of adversity in 2021.
Rachel Nichols kicked off "The Jump" on Monday with an apology.
If you've been eagerly waiting for the Blue Jays to make their way back to Toronto, you might be in luck.
Tragedy has struck the hockey world.
With Tampa Bay Lightning fourth liner Patrick Maroon on the verge of winning a third consecutive Stanley Cup, the question must be asked: is this the most enviable average career of the salary cap era?
Even without the usual cast of characters present, there are plenty of intriguing storylines heading into the NBA Finals.
If this isn't bulletin board material for the Canadiens then what is?
Because of how the team has handled sexual assault allegations against Trevor Bauer, Dave Stewart won't go to the 40th anniversary of their 1981 World Series win.
LeBron went full basketball dad in an arena with his name on it.
The treatment of Jalen Harris looks punitively harsh when coinciding with the recent hirings of those with a history of abuse.
Get ready for a lot of Shohei Ohtani at the All-Star break.
Leland Melvin drops by The Rush to drop knowledge on the space conspiracies.
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani plans to be a pitcher and a hitter in his first All-Star Game next week, his Los Angeles Angels manager says. Joe Maddon said Monday that he has spoken with AL manager Kevin Cash and given his encouragement to showcase all of the Japanese sensation's two-way skills on July 13 at Coors Field. Maddon says Ohtani wants to play both ways in Denver, and Cash is on board with the plan. The current Tampa Bay manager just hasn't figured out when Ohtani will pitch, ac
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Many Brazil players didn't want to take part in the Copa America tournament. After the Selecao advanced to the final with a 1-0 win over Peru on Monday, some players said they hoped to see their archrivals on Saturday at the Maracana Stadium. “I want Argentina in the final," Neymar said after the match at the Nilton Santos Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. “I am cheering for them because I have many friends there. In the final, Brazil will win.” Argentina and Colombia will play th
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Kwang Hyun Kim pitched seven scoreless innings, Matt Carpenter hit a two-run triple in the seventh for the first runs of the game and the St. Louis Cardinals snapped San Francisco's three-game winning streak by beating the Giants 5-3 on Monday. Kim (3-5) allowed three hits with two strikeouts and two walks. Donovan Solano and Steven Duggar hit RBI singles in the ninth against Alex Reyes, but San Francisco's comeback bid fell short. Giants starter Kevin Gausman didn't allow a
The WNBA will have more than 100 nationally televised games to mark its 25th anniversary season. Here's how to watch.