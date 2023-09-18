'Let's get married at the game,' Buffalo Bills fans tie the knot at Highmark Stadium

The Canadian Press

PEACHLAND, B.C. — An evacuation order has been issued for eight recreational properties due to the Glen Lake Wildfire, about 15 kilometres west of Peachland, B.C. The Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre says it also issued an evacuation alert for all areas south of Peachland Forest Service Road from the 5 kilometre marker to the boundary between the Regional District of Central Okanagan and the Regional District of South Okanagan. It says that though the area is mostly used for recreati