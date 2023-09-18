'Let's get married at the game,' Buffalo Bills fans tie the knot at Highmark Stadium

The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Whit Merrifield's RBI single in the 13th inning gave the Blue Jays a badly needed 4-3 win over the Boston Red Sox on Saturday to keep Toronto's playoff hopes alive. Rafael Devers had a two-run homer in the sixth inning to back Chris Sale's superb start for Boston (74-75). Pablo Reyes had an RBI single in the 12th inning. Sale flirted with a no-hitter, but ultimately allowed a run on two hits, striking out 10 over six innings. Relievers Josh Winckowski, Brennan Bernardino, Chris Martin