'Let's Cheer Up': Chinese Man Mixes Raw Egg Into Beer Cocktail and Chugs It

A Chinese man poured an egg into his beer and chugged down the concoction to entertain his followers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Liu Shichao recorded this video in Hebei Province, China, and uploaded it to Twitter on March 12. In the footage, he can be seen mixing a beer, a raw egg and several different alcoholic drinks into a cocktail before downing the lot.

Liu also lights a cigarette from his finger after dipping the digit into a flaming glass of alcohol during the drinking performance.

“Let’s cheer up, the virus will eventually be defeated,” the video caption reads.

On March 23, Chinese state media reported that there had been no new domestically transmitted cases of the coronavirus on the mainland. Credit: Liu Shichao via Storyful