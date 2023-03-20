Letecia Stauch trial to begin Monday
The murder trial for Letecia Stauch, the Colorado Springs woman accused of murdering her stepson in January 2020, is set to begin in El Paso County Monday.
Aiden Bilyard was 18 when he took part in the insurrection
The woman was taking care of her neighbor’s dogs, authorities say.
After reaching a plea agreement, teenager Reid Mitchell will serve 120 days in jail and 10 years on probation for the assault of Cole Hagan.
Surprise witness Robert Costello once repped prosecution star Michael Cohen, who says he'll be there Monday if the DA wants his rebuttal testimony.
While Trump faces the possibility of indictment for his "hush-money" payment to Stormy Daniels, a similar case unfolded in 2011 against John Edwards.
Indiana police are looking for a teenager who went missing two days ago and is believed to be in "extreme danger." Scottie Morris, 14, was last seen on Thursday around 8:30 p.m., according to police in his hometown of Eaton, located about 75 miles northeast of Indianapolis. Indiana State Police declared a silver alert -- a statewide alert used in cases of missing children and missing endangered adults -- Friday night in the disappearance of the teen.
In a Facebook post asking for the public’s help, the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office made sure to distinguish between the donkey and the jackass charged with shooting him.
A court ordered Alex Jones to pay almost $1.5 billion to the families of the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting in two separate rulings last year.
A man is facing charges for dangerous driving after a fatal collision in Etobicoke early Sunday morning. Toronto police say officers responded to a collision on Dundas Street West near Nottingham Drive shortly after 4:30 a.m. Police say a black Ford F150 pickup truck was following a silver Ford Escape SUV westbound "at a high rate of speed" when both vehicles lost control and crashed into "fixed objects" on the road. The Escape ended up in the backyard of a residential home, police say, while th
SYDNEY (Reuters) -A former U.S. Marine Corps pilot may have been "lured" from China to Australia by security agencies before his arrest, his lawyer said outside court on Monday after an extradition hearing in Sydney. Daniel Duggan, 54, is facing extradition to the United States on charges of breaking U.S. law by training Chinese military pilots to land on aircraft carriers. He was arrested by Australian federal police in a rural town in New South Wales state in October, shortly after returning from China, where he had lived since 2014.
‘You know, she’s not ‘the wife that was murdered.’ I mean, we don’t want her to be remembered that way,’ her friends say
The mother reached out to CPS and was told they had no records of her baby, outlets reported.
Larry R. Brock was found guilty on six January 6-related charges in November, which included the felony of obstruction of an official proceeding.
Rahul Gandhi was visited by officers after raising the issue of sexual assaults in the disputed province.
NANAIMO, B.C. — Mounties in British Columbia say one person is in hospital after a shooting in downtown Naniamo. The RCMP say the shooting was first reported by community safety officers who were flagged down by the victim at about 8 p.m. Saturday. They say the 39-year-old, who was bleeding heavily from a facial injury, told the officers he had been shot. Police say he was treated by paramedics before being sent to hospital. Mounties say the area was closed off to the public to allow investigato
Two suspects fleeing police in a Jeep were captured on video slamming into a bus carrying 17 children and then continuing to flee on foot. Credit: Raymond Gonzalez via Storyful
Last year, a farm family in northwestern Alberta planted a mass of sunflowers in a field alongside a busy bypass. It was a cheery display aimed at growing support for Ukrainians affected by the war. Ken and Sherry Drysdale, who operate Kendal Farms in the County of Grande Prairie, were recognized as the municipality's family farm of the year partly because of their s field of sunflowers — Ukraine's national flower and a symbol of peace. "We thought it would draw attention, just to keep people th
The former president’s critics warn against Kevin McCarthy’s ‘dangerous’ defence
A formerly well-connected Republican donor, accused of plying petite, vulnerable teenage girls with cash, liquor and gifts, goes on trial Tuesday on federal charges of sex trafficking minors. Anton “Tony” Lazzaro is charged with seven counts involving “commercial sex acts" with five minors ages 15 and 16 in 2020, when he was 30 years old.
A man was arrested and charged in connection with a fatal stabbing downtown Toronto that left one man dead. On March 6, Toronto police had been called to the area of Queen Street East and Sherbourne Street at about 12:50 a.m. On arrival police located a man who was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead in hospital shortly afterwards. Police identified the victim as Jeffrey Munro, 55, of Toronto. Police said a fight took place between Munro and a group of four m